Doha: Airport Operations Control Centre, Scheduling and Planning and Airfield Operations of Matar, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, implemented the Performance Cockpit platform ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The smart digital solution was built to offer operational intelligence for airport operations and air traffic control. Matar partnered with Aeroficial Intelligence, a company specialised in empowering airport and air traffic management, using their software across all airport operations at Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport.

Powered by AI-driven technology, the Performance Cockpit is run completely on surveillance data as a turnkey and off-the-shelf digital solution. It measures areas such as air traffic operations and airfield movements to performance metrics to support daily operational excellence helping to save emissions, increase efficiency and to generate new and better insights.

Matar Senior Vice President Operations, Ioannis Metsovitis said: “The partnership with Aeroficial Intelligence, is testament to Matar’s commitment to investing in technological advancements to maintain its operational excellence and offer solutions that will benefit our growth plans and stakeholders.”

Aeroficial Intelligence CEO, Julian Jank said: “We are on a mission to deliver the world’s smartest analytics solutions to airport operations. We are honoured to partner with such a renowned organisation as Matar.”

