Doha: Qatar spearheads artificial intelligence (AI) technology across MENA by investing a whopping $2.4bn (QR8.75bn) in incentives to strengthen its capabilities and to draw technology experts from around the globe.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an interview, Faisal Al Monai, Co-Founder and Chairman of droppGroup, remarked that these investments are part of Qatar’s wider approach to constructing a smart economy, with digital investments anticipated to reach $5.7bn (QR20.77bn) by 2026, up from $1.65bn (QR6.01bn) in 2022​ as some market analysis firms have claimed​.

He said: “AI has significantly impacted Qatar and the broader MENA region, driving productivity, efficiency, and innovation across various sectors.

In Qatar, AI initiatives like the Fanar AI project have been launched to enhance linguistic programs and support digital transformation.”

The market expert noted “significant strides” in adopting AI and development across the MENA region are witnessed.

“In Saudi Arabia, the National Strategy for Data and AI aims to secure $20bn (QR72.88bn) in investments by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in AI. This ambitious initiative includes training 20,000 AI specialists and implementing over 30,000 AI-related jobs​ as part of Saudi Vision 2030,” Al Monai said.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, countries including the UAE are also making tremendous progress.

The UAE has launched the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate-level AI university, exemplifying its dedication to becoming a global hub for AI research and development​​.

On the other hand, the industry leader highlighted that Qatar is leveraging AI to improve diverse realms such as healthcare, education, and transportation, contributing to its national vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy​​.

Al Monai said, “These efforts collectively underscore the MENA region’s dedication to harnessing AI for economic growth and innovation, making it a burgeoning landscape for technological advancement.”

However, AI technologies are being leveraged across numerous industries throughout the region, driving innovation and efficiency, stated the official.

He highlighted key sectors like the energy, healthcare, and government in Saudi Arabia leading the race.

Organisations such as Saudi Aramco is utilising AI through initiatives like Metabrain AI to develop energy efficiency and optimise drilling operations.

In the UAE, the transportation and logistics sectors are adopting AI to enhance traffic control and facilitate autonomous vehicle outcomes.

The healthcare industry is also witnessing significant progress, with the technology used for diagnostics, patient care, and administrative efficiencies​.

“Qatar is leveraging AI in education, employing AI-driven platforms for personalized learning experiences and administrative management. The country’s financial sector is also embracing AI for fraud detection, risk management, and customer service

enhancements​,” Al Monai added.

Experts across the region accentuate that these industries demonstrate the multifarious applications of AI technologies, driving productivity, innovation, and economic

growth.

