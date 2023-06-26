Qatar - In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to advance the economic sector and usher in a digital transformation, and as part of the bureau's efforts to keep pace with the technological boom in Qatar's financial and banking sector and digitalise financial services, the Qatar Credit Bureau has launched a new electronic application service called the "Qatar Credit Bureau." CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa al-Thani affirmed the bureau's commitment to continue supporting the credit market in the State of Qatar to build an effective and secure credit system in line with the latest information security technology in this field and consistent with best practices and standards.

The launch of the application reflects the bureau's commitment and continuous efforts to develop the services it provides to the public and to facilitate access to these services, whether by individuals, citizens, residents, or companies.

Furthermore, the application will support the bureau's aim to increase public awareness of the projects, services, and initiatives it offers and to keep the public informed of the latest developments.

The application falls within the framework of the bureau's role in contributing to the development of the financial and banking sector and expanding financial and banking services.

The application will allow users, whether individuals or companies, to benefit from all products and services, including easily and effectively accessing credit reports and the approval system.

Furthermore, users can file and follow up on complaints about the credit information contained in their credit reports.

In line with the bureau's commitment to maintaining the confidentiality and security of customer information, the application employs customer authentication features and secure electronic payment options. Additionally, the application represents an additional communication channel through which users can obtain many important electronic services easily and quickly.

The application supports the Arabic and English languages, and its simple design allows all users to navigate it easily. The home page outlines the contents of the application, which are divided into sections. Login to the application is controlled by the Tawtheeq system; therefore, only users registered with the Tawtheeq system can access the electronic services available in the application.

Users can register themselves in the Tawtheeq system using their personal identification numbers. The other sections of the application include electronic approvals, where beneficiaries can inquire about customers. Users can download the application directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

The application is considered the bureau's Integrated Service Strategy's latest project, aiming to apply the best practices in the field of electronic banking service. The bureau launched this application based on customer data and a risk-based methodology, and it has taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure the confidentiality and security of information.

The Qatar Credit Bureau is continuously aspiring to contribute to making the State of Qatar a regional and international leader in the financial and banking sector and the economic sector in general. Furthermore, the bureau is devoted to being an honourable cultural front reflecting the past, present, and promising future of Qatar.

