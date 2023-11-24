Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) represented by the Public Relations and Communications Department celebrated 10 years since the launch of the Customer Service and Contact Center, as it creates a link between Ashghal and the public.

Since May 2013, the center received approximately 1,275,887 transactions, 700,453 phone calls, 200,000 visits, and 375,434 service requests.

The center offers nine communication channels, through the contact center on “188”, via E-mail, customer service centers, the mobile application “Ashghal 247”, E-Services portal, social media, Ashghal official website, media monitoring team, in addition to the presence of some public relations officials on sites.

Manager of the Public Relations, and Communications Department Abdulla Saad Al Saad expressed his gratitude for the staff working in the Customer Service Center for their continuous efforts throughout these 10 years.

He said: “Ashghal received many awards due to its distinguished customer service, where the Public Relations and Communications Department bagged the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden Award for the Customer Service Excellence Program of Ashghal in existing services.”, making the state of Qatar the only Arab country to win in 2021.

Ashghal also received the Golden Award in “Customer Care” for the year 2023 from Harvard Business Council (HBC), USA, in honor of being one of the world’s prestigious institutions and in recognition of their excellence and application of the best practices in many areas.”

Customer Service Supervisor at the Public Relations and Communications Department Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Kaabi said: “Nine channels are provided through which we can communicate with the public. This includes the “Ashghal 247” mobile application which is one of the most important communication channels as it provides diverse easy and fast E-services for customers regardless of time and place and keeps them up to date with Ashghal’s latest news and project progresses.”

Customer Service Specialist Mubarak Dhafir Al Qahtani said that Ashghal welcomes its customer in the customer service centers in both of its branches; in Ashghal tower in West Bay and the Asset Affairs Building in the Wholesale Market Street daily to provide them with assistance and respond to their requests.

