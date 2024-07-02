ABU DHABI: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI, a leader in intelligent human-AI collaboration based in the US, offering best-in-class enterprise-grade AI assistants. The two companies have joined forces to lead this large-scale deployment of generative AI technology and reinforce UAE’s position on the AI centre stage.

Over the past several months, the Wand AI and Presight teams have worked closely to develop an AI platform which provides an industry-leading generative AI solution, that can be rapidly integrated into existing information resources and workflows to create valuable AI assistants for a wide range of functional roles and industry verticals.

The strategic partnership leverages Presight’s leading position in the UAE ecosystem and Wand AI’s expertise and industry reputation as an enterprise-focused AI platform to bring innovative AI solutions to finance, retail, real estate, construction, legal, and other sectors.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, "Presight and Wand AI share very similar missions to harness the power of AI to solve complex problems and enable human advancement. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing generative AI revolution, as we help to redefine how humans collaborate with computers using only natural language."

Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI, added, "We are very excited to bring our industry-leading AI platform to enterprises across the UAE, in partnership with Presight. This large-scale deployment of generative AI furthers our mission to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through intelligent human-AI collaboration."