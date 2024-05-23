ABU DHABI - Presight, a leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Obvious Technologies (OODA World) at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024).

The partnership aims to revolutionise crisis, emergency, and disaster management through the integration of advanced data analytics and AI into emergency response systems. Presight, together with OODA World, will work towards establishing an ecosystem partnership that leverages their combined capabilities and analytical tools to improve prevention, preparation, response, and recovery in emergencies.

OODA World specialises in developing cutting-edge 3D data visualisation, incident management, and command and control solutions. The MoU's scope – which has an initial focus on crisis and emergency management – will pool resources, expertise, and technologies to enhance data-driven insights and decision-making in emergency situations. Further areas of the agreement include the development of advanced data analytics techniques and methodologies, and bespoke AI models tailored to complex crisis scenarios.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: " The MoU between Presight and OODA World marks a important moment in the evolution of emergency management, demonstrating the transformative potential of big data analytics and AI in addressing complex challenges and improving operational efficiency. This collaboration represents a significant step towards creating a robust and responsive ecosystem that can effectively manage crises and emergencies, ultimately improving safety for citizens and communities across the region and beyond."

Naoufal El Ouali, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Obvious Technologies, added: This strategic partnership between OODA World & Presight represents the continuation of a longstanding, trusted, and successful collaboration. With this new opportunity, we are eager to further harness the power of our respective ecosystems and our combined value proposition. Together, we aim to develop the next generation of crisis, emergency, and disaster management platforms, serving governments and citizens around the globe.