UAE - Abu Dhabi-based Presight AI Holding, a leading big data analytics company in the region powered by generative AI, has signed an agreement with the data solutions and services unit of global technology major Hitachi to explore collaboration in smart city and cognitive city technologies.

Hitachi Digital Services and Presight will focus on a number of business areas and opportunities, including integration of AI into smart and cognitive city technologies; solutions for urban planning and infrastructure; environmental and energy efficiency solutions and digitalization and the use of data analytics for urban management systems.

The Cognitive Cities model processes real time data to provide proactive and predictive support to city management, residents, and businesses with cognitive computing to transform cities into intelligent and adaptable ecosystems.

The model is capable of learning from data and adapting to changing situations, to become a proactive and autonomous system that supports city inhabitants and improves quality of life, it stated.

Under the agreement, Presight and Hitachi Vantara will seek to identify areas for cooperation and synergies in smart and cognitive city solutions, said Dr Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight after signing the deal with Margarida Fontainhas Marques, EMEA Vice President of Hitachi Ventara at the company’s headquarters.

"Across the region there are ambitious plans to transform smart city expertise into cognitive city leadership, stated Alsharji.

"Through this partnership with Hitachi Digital Services, Presight will be ideally positioned to develop cutting-edge AI-enabled cognitive city solutions which will enable cities in the Middle East and around the world to take this next step in building the cities of the future," he added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Marques said: "Through our partnership with Presight, we're looking forward to exploring the potential of cognitive city solutions that harness the power of data analytics, AI, and IoT technologies, for the benefit of cities and citizens across the globe."

A major player in the region, Hitachi Digital Services is an edge-to-core digital consultancy and technology services provider helping organizations realize the full potential of AI-driven digital transformation, stated Jorge Galhardo Antunes, Head of Digital for the Middle East region.

Built on Hitachi Group’s more than 110 years of innovation across industries, the firm helps to improve people’s lives today and build a sustainable world tomorrow, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).