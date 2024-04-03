Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports launched on Tuesday the initial phase of e-Passport gates to streamline procedures for travelers at Terminals 3 and 4 in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



The inauguration was attended by President of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi and President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej. Director General of the General Directorate of Passports Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya and Director of the National Information Center (NIC) Esam Abdullah Alwagait were also present.



Al-Yahya highlighted that the introduction of e-gates at King Khalid International Airport aims to facilitate travelers in completing their travel procedures independently, without the need for human intervention.



Furthermore, he emphasized that these gates will save time and effort for travelers whose biometric characteristics (fingerprints) are stored in the passport systems.



Al-Yahya stated that the implementation of e-gates is part of ongoing efforts to enhance travel procedures for citizens, residents, and visitors, while also improving the services provided by the directorate through the introduction of efficient smart and digital solutions.