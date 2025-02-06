Qatar - Ooredoo, in partnership with DE-CIX, a global operator of carrier-neutral Internet Exchanges (IX), has officially announced Doha IX powered by DE-CIX, Qatar’s first standalone commercial Internet Exchange (IX).



Leveraging DE-CIX’s extensive global expertise, developed across nearly 60 locations worldwide, this initiative strengthens Qatar’s position as a regional digital hub by enhancing connectivity, reducing costs, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.



Doha IX will offer a secure, carrier-neutral platform that facilitates low-latency traffic exchange, improves network performance, and supports remote peering services. Businesses in Qatar and across the region will benefit from cost-effective, direct access to global and regional content providers, streamlining connectivity through a single port while significantly reducing traditional IP transit costs.



Doha IX is built on DE-CIX’s cutting-edge interconnection technology and Ooredoo’s state-of-the-art data centre infrastructure, supported by both partners’ strong relationships with global content providers and networks. These critical assets ensure seamless and efficient traffic exchange, reducing latency and optimising network performance, as well as creating a robust IX ecosystem in Qatar.



“We are proud to introduce Doha IX, which represents a significant step in upgrading Qatar’s digital infrastructure. Doha IX delivers faster, more reliable connectivity while reducing operational costs for businesses and driving innovation across various industries, aligning with the goals of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and advancing our digital transformation initiatives,” said Thani Ali al-Malki, chief business officer at Ooredoo Qatar.



Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said: “With Doha IX powered by DE-CIX, we are bringing DE-CIX’s global expertise to Qatar, enabling businesses and networks to benefit from superior interconnection services. Doha IX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market.



“The new IX, established through the partnership between DE-CIX and Ooredoo, will unleash the potential of the country’s digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals.”



He added: “This partnership marks an important milestone in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an advanced digital ecosystem that supports economic growth and innovation in the GCC for the amazing digital decades ahead of us.”



DE-CIX is an established name in the Middle East, with a proven track record of growing healthy IXs and vibrant interconnection ecosystems. Doha IX, which will be built and operated under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, is the sixth IX operated by DE-CIX in the region.



Through this collaboration, Ooredoo and DE-CIX are setting the foundation for advanced interconnection in the region. Together, they support Qatar’s digital transformation goals and position the country as a leader in the global digital economy, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).