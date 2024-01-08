National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) teamed up with the Commercial Bank to introduce an innovative direct debit solution through the CBQ Mobile App.

The partnership will enable customers to seamlessly establish automatic payments for their Ooredoo services through standing orders, according to a press release.

It will also secure a modern alternative to traditional bill payments and empower customers to settle their balances through a flexible and convenient standing order on their CBQ Mobile App.

Meanwhile, Ooredoo and Commercial Bank will join forces to reshape the landscape of customer bill payments in Qatar.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “For years, we have cultivated a strong and trustworthy relationship with Commercial Bank, an esteemed banking corporation.”

“We are proud to introduce this user-friendly solution for our customers to streamline their bill payments,” Al Malki mentioned.

The official also underlined Ooredoo’s plans to improve the user experiences and explore new avenues within their existing e-commerce infrastructure for future innovations.

Raju Buddhiraju, Head of Wholesale Banking at Commercial Bank, noted: "Direct Debit is the financial navigation solution, which is there to ensure transactions go smoothly, creating a more relaxed and hassle-free experience.”

“And the CBQ Mobile App simplifies the Direct Debit enrolment process, making it easy with just a few clicks and no paper involved,” Buddhiraju added.

In December 2023, Ooredoo, Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain Group), and TASC Towers Holding developed the largest tower firm in the MENA region at an estimated enterprise value (EV) of $2.20 billion.

It is worth highlighting that Ooredoo is cross-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), and Boursa Kuwait.

