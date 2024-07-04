Vodafone Qatar partners with Qatar Charity for knowledge exchange

Vodafone Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Charity to establish a collaborative partnership for knowledge exchange.This MoU comes in line with Vodafone Qatar's Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, under which Vodafone Qatar will be launching its Better Connections training programme, which comprises a series of courses tailored for Qatar Charity employees throughout the year.Head of Media Relations and CSR at Vodafone Qatar Ali Atiq Alabdulla commented: "Vodafone Qatar is delighted to be working in partnership with Qatar Charity. We take pride in our social investment initiatives which align with our purpose in connecting the people in Qatar and building a digital society that enhances socioeconomic progress and benefits the wider community. Through our Better Connections programme, we aim to support Qatar Charity's employees adapt and adopt new ways of working and communicating."Throughout the year, Better Connections training programme will provide Qatar Charity with courses focusing on company best practices across its departments, including Customer Services, Sustainability, Health and Safety, and Cyber Security teams, supporting the organisation's dedication to social responsibility towards the community and people of Qatar.