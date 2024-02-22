Muscat – Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the sultanate, has reiterated its leadership in cloud by forging a strategic partnership with Huawei, a global player in the cloud area, to build National Cloud.

Huawei was selected on the basis of its track record in launching similar projects globally, Omantel said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The alliance propels Omantel into a prominent position in the cloud arena, setting the stage for unparalleled advancements and achievements. It will empower Omantel to provide latest technology, global experience, data security and local data hosting to the entire nation, which includes government entities, state owned companies, financial sector, energy sector and SMEs, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation and thus support Oman’s Digital Economy drive.

National Cloud is poised to elevate the landscape by providing tailored solutions for the entire nation, spanning various sectors such as smart cities, smart banking, smart campus, government data solutions, backup and disaster recovery, medical imaging, smart education, digital human solutions, and more. These examples, as Omantel said, offer just a glimpse of the diverse benefits accessible to everyone in the transformed landscape.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng Aladdin BaitFadhil, Chief Commercial Officer of Omantel, said, “We, at Omantel, continue to strengthen and enhance Omantel’s comprehensive ecosystem with the latest cloud technologies. We are confident that National Cloud will open new doors for our enterprise customers to delve into the future, while benefiting from the quality and security.”

Omantel introduces cutting-edge technology into the cloud project, ensuring data residency in Oman, and incorporating the highest industry standards for robust data security. Beside speeding up the National Digital Transformation programme and contribute positively into the Digital Economy, the Oman Cloud Services Project will enable different public and private sector entities to support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Qi Xiao, President, Middle East and Central Asia Cloud Business at Huawei, said, “The history of partnership between Huawei and Omantel goes back to two decades and is manifested in some highly successful projects in Oman. We are pleased to have been selected to support Omantel in the National Cloud, a project of high national importance. Omantel is a trailblazer and leading provider of ICT services in Oman, playing a crucial role in the sultanate’s digital transformation. Huawei is thrilled to have been a steadfast long-term partner in driving Omantel’s ambitious digital roadmap.”

The new partnership comes on the heels of Omantel’s success in the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, and achieving the status of a leading telecommunications company in Oman and beyond.

The company’s innovative approach has contributed to providing latest solutions to the entire nation. Omantel supports the Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, smart solutions, cyber-security, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

