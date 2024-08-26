Oman - Ooredoo has successfully tested groundbreaking 5.5G technology, raising the bar for connectivity in Oman.

With this success, Ooredoo is once again proving it’s at the cutting edge of telco innovation and positioning Ooredoo at the forefront of telco innovation, setting a new standard for speed, capacity and reliability.

5.5G is the cornerstone of Ooredoo’s vision for an intelligent future, bridging the gap between 5G and the future 6G landscape. It's the backbone of network evolution, fuelling service innovation and enabling seamless digital experiences across all scenarios.

Lightning-fast downloads and uploads

With 5.5G, one will be able to say hello to lightning-fast downloads and uploads. Whether one is gaming, streaming, or working remotely, 5.5G will keep one in the fast lane, whether one is working, gaming, streaming or running a business.

Dr Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo, said: “We are all about pushing boundaries, and 5.5G is our latest achievement. We’re bringing our customers something that’s not just faster, but smarter as part of digital vision Oman 2040. During the test, 5.5G technology achieved a single-user peak rate of over 4.6Gbps, setting a new record for the fastest network speed in Oman, bringing an unprecedented network experience to users. We extend our sincere thanks to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), for facilitating this test.”

This next-gen technology offers more than just increased speed; it represents a leap forward in connectivity, characterised by high capacity, low latency, wide bandwidth, and improved coverage. These attributes combine to create a platform capable of handling massive amounts of data with incredible speed, enabling near-instantaneous responses, delivering uninterrupted service even in crowded areas, and expanding network reach where it's most needed.

Use cases

Use cases include real-time services like autonomous vehicles and telemedicine.

By addressing capacity challenges in dense urban environments, 5.5G delivers improved coverage where it is most needed. Ooredoo’s successful 5.5G tests in collaboration with Huawei over the last few months, mark a pivotal moment, positioning the company at the forefront of telecommunications innovation and paving the way for a hyper-connected Oman.

