New York-listed software development company, Endava, has opened its MENA headquarters in Dubai to support customers in the region with digital acceleration programmes.

The company provides services including product and technology strategies and engineering in industries including payments and financial services, retail, mobility and healthcare. Sales and leadership teams will be based at its office in Dubai Internet City and it will also serve as a focal point for product and delivery teams, the company said.

CEO John Cotterell said the company planned to align with economic visions in the region and contribute to their realisation, while helping clients to reimagine their relationships with technology.

“Establishing our Dubai office is about much more than just being closer to clients,” Cotterell said. “Part of Endava’s mission is to enhance the communities in which we operate. In other markets where we established a presence, a key aspect of our local strategy was to work with governments and universities to support the country’s, and wider region’s, digital ambitions.

Cotterell said the company was “ready and willing” to support the UAE government’s efforts to develop the country’s technology industry.

Endava has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 2018 and was founded in London.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

