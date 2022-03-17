

The aim of Saudi Vision 2030 is to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and strengthen the country’s public services including health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.

This is driven by the country’s digital transformation which is underpinned by world-class telecommunication systems as well as high-tech smart industries.



“Nokia has helped build a robust digital infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2001 by providing leading-edge telecom equipment and technology solutions to Saudi CSPs and enterprises. Saudi Arabia is our biggest market in the Middle East and Africa region, and we are committed to providing those industry-leading solutions,” says Abdalkareem Al-Thowaini, General Manager: Nokia Enterprise Saudi Arabia.



“We have been closely collaborating with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and all the telecom operators including stc, Zain, and Mobily to strengthen the Kingdom's technological competitiveness and in developing new ICT capabilities in line with Saudi Vision 2030,” he says.



Enabling enterprises to digitally transform



Saudi enterprises are also benefiting from Nokia's field-proven network solutions to enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency and provide exceptional customer service. In addition to its private wireless network offering with LTE and 5G, Nokia leads in the end-to-end software portfolio in digital infrastructure, network orchestration, automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and business analytics.



"We are already engaging with several enterprises from different industry verticals, such as oil and gas, utilities, logistics, smart cities and governments, among others, to help them leverage communication technologies to automate their processes and operations to drive efficiency. Through our proven expertise in the latest technologies, Nokia is helping enterprises to digitally transform to grow their business and unlock new market opportunities," says Al-Thowaini.



Continued growth in 5G



Nokia's comprehensive 5G technology portfolio has helped all three service providers deliver ultra-high-speed, low-latency and consistent 5G network performance across the country.



"Our 5G Business Readiness Report reveals that the KSA has huge potential to take advantage of 5G to drive the next decade of innovation. According to the report, Saudi Arabia is leading in 5G adoption, with 13% of organizations in the Kingdom being rated as 5G mature,” he says.



Nokia’s software portfolio leads in high growth areas such as virtualization, digital infrastructure, network orchestration and automation, AI/machine learning, and cognitive analytics, hence Nokia is the best-in-class partner to work closely with MCIT. The company ranks as the top telecom software and services provider by market share.



A mature digital ecosystem is crucial for smooth and seamless digital transformation. Over the last two decades, Nokia has emerged as Saudi's true technology partner as it plays a pivotal role in growing the Kingdom’s digital profile to achieve Vision 2030.



Driving skills development and inclusion



Nokia has an extensive presence in Saudi Arabia, with headquarters in Riyadh and five branch offices in Jeddah, Khamis Mushait, Medinah, Abha, and Khobar. Nokia and its affiliated entity are supported by over 1500 employees in Strategy, Finance, Sales, Project Management, Engineering, Field Operations, and Supply Chain Management, as well as a dedicated enterprise team.



“Nokia is participating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 vision through sharing insights obtained from its global experience and technology innovations with the industry stakeholders, nurturing young local talent by training them in the latest technologies or promoting increased participation of women in the industry and Nokia is committed to playing its role in furthering Kingdom’s growth and development,” says Al-Thowaini.



" Nokia is committed to its role as being one of the partners in the economic and social growth in the Kingdom. For this reason, we have participated in several initiatives in promoting the progress of the country by building the country's technology skills and young talent to enable them to innovate and develop applications and services to serve local needs," he concludes.

Nokia is committed to inclusion and diversity to drive equal opportunity. We strongly believe that equality will unleash the full potential of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders for a better world.”

