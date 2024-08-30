Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced the "Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer," which will provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage.

This offer, set to launch around Diwali this year, aims to make cloud data storage and AI-powered services accessible to everyone across India, Ambani said at the company's 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

"Thrilled to announce Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Ambani said.

To support AI adoption, Reliance's telecom arm, Jio, is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms under the initiative called "Jio Brain."

"To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain," Ambani said.

He also touched on Jio's achievements in transforming India's digital landscape.

"Jio has transformed India from 5G-dark to 5G-bright, creating one of the world's most advanced 5G networks. Jio True 5G has also achieved the world's fastest 5G adoption. In just two years, over 130 million customers have embraced Jio True 5G," Ambani said.

"True power of AI lies in making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. With Jio's AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices. To achieve this, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance's green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future," Ambani said.

He further noted Jio's position as one of India's leading patent holders.

Ambani said, "Jio is among India's largest patent holders, with over 350 patents in 5G and 6G technologies. These patents are key to securing Jio's place at the forefront of global innovation. I feel proud to inform you that last year Reliance filed over 2,555 patents, mainly in the areas of bio-energy innovations, solar and other green energy sources, and high-value chemicals."

Addressing the Reliance AGM, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), said, "Excited to talk about a new service that we are developing, that makes using AI as easy as making a phone call. We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call."

"Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages--all with just a few clicks," he said.

