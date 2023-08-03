Saudi Arabia - The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and Samsung Electronics Company have signed a MoU to launch the fifth edition of the Samsung Innovation Program, which aims to give participants the skills they need to use artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia.

The Misk Foundation, represented by the Misk Skills, and Samsung have invited 85 trainees in the fields of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to participate in the upcoming event.

The fifth edition of the global educational program will focus on empowering and developing young energies, equip Saudi competencies with the knowledge and skills they need to advance in their careers as well as raise the level of beneficiaries and support the employment and growth of technology in the country, reported SPA.

The 12-week journey, 320 training hours, and graduation project represent Misk's goal of empowering young people and preparing them for a technologically based work market, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).