Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has signed two contracts with a combined value of SAR 56.25 million.

MIS inked a SAR 34.38 million contract with the Saudi Company for Comprehensive Technical and Security Control (Tahakom) to raise operational efficiency, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, MIS has reached a SAR 21.87 million contract with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) for infrastructure licenses and equipment.

With a 36-month period each, the two contracts will have a positive financial impact on MIS starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 until Q2-24.

