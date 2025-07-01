Muscat – A new electronic platform to improve national emergency response and coordination has been introduced marking a key step in strengthening Oman’s disaster management capabilities.

The launch was announced during the first meeting of National Emergency Management Committee in 2025, held at the General Command of Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Hassan Mohsin al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs and Chairman of the committee, and attended by senior officials, military commanders and committee members.

The platform is designed to enable faster and more coordinated responses during emergencies by integrating multiple government agencies through a central digital system. It employs advanced information and communications technologies to enhance data sharing and streamline operations across different phases of emergency management – from early warnings and preparedness to response and recovery.

Key entities including Ministry of Health, Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority and ROP will be linked through the platform allowing real-time collaboration. It will also connect emergency subcommittees in governorates and various operational centres, supporting local and national coordination.

The platform is part of the sultanate’s digital transformation strategy and reflects efforts to modernise public sector services through adoption of advanced technologies.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed national efforts to strengthen emergency systems, improve sectoral integration and enhance operational readiness. It also discussed strategies for improving crisis response and coordination between national and local authorities.

Lt Gen Shuraiqi underscored the importance of regular training and public awareness in reducing risks.

