Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

PHOTO
AFP
0
Abu Dhabi - Reuters News
59-8
Abu Dhabi Focus SC stories
0
Africa Business
0
Agency Tunis Afrique Press
0
Arab Finance
0
Arab News
0
Arab Times
0
COP29 stories
0
Crypto
109-38
Daily News Egypt
121
Dubai - Reuters stories
113-15
Egypt - Reuters stories
49-14
Gulf Daily News
0
Gulf Times
0
IFR
0
Isabel - Stories production
0
Islamic finance search
0
KUNA
0
Khaleej Times
0
Kuwait - Reuters stories
21-5
Mideast stocks - Reuters
0
Mubasher
92
Nigerian Tribune
0
Oman Daily Observer
0
Opinion
0
PS - 1
0
PS - 2
0
Production - 3
0
Production - 4
0
Production -2
0
Production 1
0
Project Belt stories
0
Project Construction stories
0
Project Gas stories
0
Project Hydrogen stories
0
Project Industrial stories
0
Project Infrastructure stories
0
Project Mining stories
0
Project Utilities stories
0
Project stories
0
Qatar - Reuters stories
53-14
Qatar News Agency
0
Qatar Tribune
0
Qatar stories
0
Reuters News
3273
Saudi - Reuters stories
180-28
Saudi Gazette
125+2
Saudi Press Agency
0
Stories deployed by Isabel
0
The East African
0
The Jordan Times
0
The Peninsula
506+1
Times of Oman
0
TradeArabia
232
UAE - Reuters stories
48
WAM
493
Zawya Projects
0
Zawya stories
26
Zawya stories (pif)
4
3273 Results Found [Reuters News] [Last 7d]
Toggle Dropdown
Toggle Dropdown
Toggle Dropdown
Toggle Dropdown
ScoreInsertionCreationModifyTypePublic.EditionPub. DateSectionPageLevelStarsIconsStatusDeadlinePriorityAssigneesAuthorsDeadline+RelevanceDesk+Relevance
|
1
PUBLISHED
E
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OP040:1597214678
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Ojasvi Gupta and Shubham Kalia
Section: US
Characters: 1253
Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US
Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program. T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX are currently testing the Starlink...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:50:16
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
2
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 2226
UPDATE 2-Microsoft probes if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports
(Adds details from the report and background) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelli...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:54:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
3
PUBLISHED
E
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OP062:998976648
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Gursimran Kaur
Section: US
Characters: 1160
Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports
Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Microso...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:49:59
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
4
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1280
Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program. T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX ar...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:53:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
5
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1238
UPDATE 1-Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports
(Adds details and background paragraph 2 onwards.) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial in...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:08:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
6
PUBLISHED
E
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L2N3OP04J:1566077340
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Scott Murdoch
Section: AU
Characters: 1873
Australia's Sigma shareholders approve $5.5bln Chemist Warehouse merger
SYDNEY - Australia's Sigma Healthcare shareholders approved in a vote on Wednesday a merger with Chemist Warehouse to create an A$8.8 billion ($5.50 billion) pharmacy and retailing giant. More than 99% of proxy shareholders voted in favour of the d...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:47:36
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
7
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: TR
Characters: 2109
Turkey - Factors To Watch on Jan 29
ANKARA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira was quoted at 35.74 against the U.S. dollar at 0418 GMT, after closing at 35.7205 on Tuesday. T...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:49:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
8
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: AU
Characters: 1966
UPDATE 1-Australia's Sigma shareholders approve $5.5 billion Chemist Warehouse merger
(Adds vote and deal detail from second paragraph) By Scott Murdoch SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Sigma Healthcare shareholders approved in a vote on Wednesday a merger with Chemist Warehouse to create an A$8.8 bi...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:15:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
9
PUBLISHED
E
Resources: 1
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L5N3OO09D:1976158494
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Federico Maccioni
Section: AE
Characters: 499
Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat Q4 profit as investment offsets higher income
DUBAI - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said. Net profit for the October-to-December p...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:42:38
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
10
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 152
PENTAGON SECRETARY: INFORMED GENERAL MILLEY THAT HE IS REVOKING AUTHORIZATION FOR SECURITY DETAIL AND SUSPENDING HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE AS WELL
PENTAGON SECRETARY: INFORMED GENERAL MILLEY THAT HE IS REVOKING AUTHORIZATION FOR SECURITY DETAIL AND SUSPENDING HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE AS WELLReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:43:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
11
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: AE
Characters: 525
Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat Q4 profit as investment offsets higher income
DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said. Net profi...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:35:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
12
PUBLISHED
E
Resources: 1
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OO1RO:1878880144
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Yuka Obayashi
Section: US
Characters: 2747
Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs
TOKYO - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude inventory. Brent crude futures fell 2 cents ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:32:21
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: ayaeladawy0@gmail.com
|
13
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: UA
Characters: 1239
Russia may extend gasoline export permit until end-Feb, Kommersant says
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil companies may receive permission from the government to gasoline exports until the end of February, which will allow them run their refineries at the maximum rate, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesda...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:33:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
14
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 2790
Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs
By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude invento...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:41:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
15
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: JP
Characters: 4345
Kuroda's 'bazooka' was losing fans within BOJ by time it was expanded, minutes show
* BOJ expanded QQE in October 2014 by narrow 5-4 vote * Advocates of expansion sought to protect BOJ credibility * Some board members warned of risin...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:19:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
16
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 2200
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed decision, Trump tariff moves
* Gold's record high move is still in play, analyst says * White House: Trump still expects to issue tariffs on Canada, Mexico * China markets shut f...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:16:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
17
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 187
BRIEF-Microsoft Probing If Deepseek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data- Bloomberg News
Jan 28 (Reuters) - * MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/26rbvnpy Further company coverage:Reuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:01:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
18
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 329
Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:48:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
19
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: JP
Characters: 2195
Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; tech earnings, Fed in focus
(Updates for midday market break) By Brigid Riley TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded overnight from a sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek's laun...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:45:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
20
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 98
MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWS
MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWSReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:42:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
21
PUBLISHED
E
Resources: 1
Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OO1L3:388845579
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Akash Sriram
Section: US
Characters: 1419
EV maker Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO
Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer, the electric vehicle maker said on Tuesday, more than a year after Sherry House stepped down from the role. Boussaid was previously group CFO of Bel...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:37:29
Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
Modified by: ayaeladawy0@gmail.com
|
22
No Status
E
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1506
UPDATE 2-EV maker Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO
(Adds appointment details and background in paragraphs 4-8) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer, the electric vehicle maker said on Tuesday, more than a ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 03:18:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com
|
23
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1538
METALS-LME copper hovers near 3-week low as US tariff risks weigh
Jan 29 (Reuters) - London copper inched higher on Wednesday, but lingered near a three-week low hit in the last session as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to levy tariffs on copper imports kept the market under pressure. Benchmark...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:14:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
24
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 2264
Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats
TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government will soon look at whether it needs to help its domestic industry over threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to put tariffs on semiconductors, Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Wednesday. Home ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:05:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
25
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 278
RPT-ADVISORY-No Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan 29
(Repeats advisory from Tuesday) Jan 29 (Reuters) - There will be no Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan. 29, as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Reuters will resume the ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:49:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
26
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: JP
Characters: 3849
UPDATE 2-BOJ board signalled intent to keep hiking rates, December meeting minutes show
* BOJ debated how to use neutral rate estimate in timing rate hike * One member said policy rate far from neutral, minutes shows * One questioned usi...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:44:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
27
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1491
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska, pilot safe, AP reports
Jan 28 (Reuters) - A F-35 fighter jet crashed during the landing phase of a training exercise at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday, but the pilot was safe after ejecting from the aircraft, the Associated Press reported. T...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:41:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
28
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 116
SRI LANKA CENBANK: A GRADUAL CONVERGENCE TOWARDS THE INFLATION TARGET IS EXPECTED BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2025
SRI LANKA CENBANK: A GRADUAL CONVERGENCE TOWARDS THE INFLATION TARGET IS EXPECTED BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2025Reuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:35:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
29
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 121
SRI LANKA CENBANK: ONGOING PERIOD OF DEFLATION IS LIKELY TO DEEPEN IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO SUPPLY SIDE FACTORS
SRI LANKA CENBANK: ONGOING PERIOD OF DEFLATION IS LIKELY TO DEEPEN IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO SUPPLY SIDE FACTORSReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:35:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
30
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 84
SRI LANKA CENBANK: GROSS OFFICIAL RESERVES STOOD AT $6.1 BILLION AT END 2024
SRI LANKA CENBANK: GROSS OFFICIAL RESERVES STOOD AT $6.1 BILLION AT END 2024Reuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:34:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
31
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 151
SRI LANKA CENBANK: ECONOMIC INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH LIKELY CONTINUED, RESULTING IN HIGHER GROWTH FOR 2024 THAN PROJECTED
SRI LANKA CENBANK: ECONOMIC INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH LIKELY CONTINUED, RESULTING IN HIGHER GROWTH FOR 2024 THAN PROJECTEDReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
32
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 75
SRI LANKA CENBANK: RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES
SRI LANKA CENBANK: RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUESReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
33
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 98
SRI LANKA CENBANK: CORE INFLATION PROJECTED TO DECELERATE FURTHER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS
SRI LANKA CENBANK: CORE INFLATION PROJECTED TO DECELERATE FURTHER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHSReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
34
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 103
SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXPANSIONARY MOMENTUM OF CREDIT TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST
SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXPANSIONARY MOMENTUM OF CREDIT TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO PERSISTReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
35
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 79
SRI LANKA CENBANK: INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE FROM MID-2025
SRI LANKA CENBANK: INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE FROM MID-2025Reuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
36
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Characters: 3610
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks rebound in Asia as DeepSeek worries ease
(Changes dateline, writes through, updates prices for Asia morning) * Asia-Pac share markets follow Wall Street higher as chip shares recover * Dollar remains firm as fresh Trump...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
37
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 62
SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST
SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUSTReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
38
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 97
SRI LANKA CENBANK: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT IN OVERALL MARKET LENDING INTEREST RATES CONTINUED
SRI LANKA CENBANK: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT IN OVERALL MARKET LENDING INTEREST RATES CONTINUEDReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:14
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
39
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1794
GRAINS-Grain and oilseed prices rise as market braces for U.S. tariffs
CANBERRA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Wednesday as traders waited to see if U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico this weekend. ...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
40
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 97
SRI LANKA CENBANK: LATEST PROJECTIONS INDICATE DEEPER DEFLATION THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED
SRI LANKA CENBANK: LATEST PROJECTIONS INDICATE DEEPER DEFLATION THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTEDReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
41
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 134
SRI LANKA CENBANK: POLICY DECISION MADE WITH MEDIUM-TERM VIEW OF ENSURING THAT INFLATION CONVERGES TO THE TARGET OF 5 PER CENT
SRI LANKA CENBANK: POLICY DECISION MADE WITH MEDIUM-TERM VIEW OF ENSURING THAT INFLATION CONVERGES TO THE TARGET OF 5 PER CENTReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
42
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: LK
Characters: 103
SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT AT 8,156 BLN RUPEES IN DEC VS 7,963 BLN RUPEES IN NOV - CENBANK
SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT AT 8,156 BLN RUPEES IN DEC VS 7,963 BLN RUPEES IN NOV - CENBANKReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
43
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 79
SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES
SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUESReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
44
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 127
SRI LANKA CENBANK: HEADLINE INFLATION IS PROJECTED TO REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE NEAR TERM, BEFORE CONVERGING TO THE TARGET
SRI LANKA CENBANK: HEADLINE INFLATION IS PROJECTED TO REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE NEAR TERM, BEFORE CONVERGING TO THE TARGETReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:13
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
45
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: LK
Characters: 60
SRI LANKA CENBANK: KEEPS OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE AT 8%
SRI LANKA CENBANK: KEEPS OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE AT 8%Reuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
46
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: IN
Characters: 58
SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST
SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUSTReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
47
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: LK
Characters: 63
SRI LANKA'S STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO SET AT 2% - CENBANK
SRI LANKA'S STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO SET AT 2% - CENBANKReuters
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
48
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: US
Characters: 1767
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors await US Fed rate decision
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly after a tech-driven market selloff, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs spurred safe-haven demand, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion due later in...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:13:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
49
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: JP
Characters: 497
Sony Group says President Totoki to add CEO role from April
TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki will add the CEO role from April 1, while incumbent Chairman-CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman, the company said on Wednesday. Totoki, who assumed the president's...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:10:11
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
|
50
No Status
Source: Reuters News
Byline: Reuters
Section: AU
Characters: 3144
UPDATE 2-Australia inflation cools in Q4, opens door to rate cut
* Annual CPI lower than forecast at 2.4% in Q4 * Core inflation slows to 3.2%, near RBA's 2-3% target band * Markets wager RBA to cut rates at Feb. 1...
Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 06:41:12
Created by: System Administrator
Modified by: System Administrator
More Results
Reuters News
29/01/2025 09:53:25
US
UPDATE 2-Microsoft probes if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports
(Adds details from the report and background)
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Microsoft's security researchers observed that, in the fall, individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek exfiltrating a large amount of data using the OpenAI's application programming interface (API), the report said.
OpenAI's API is the main way that software developers and business customers buy OpenAI's services.
Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, notified the company of suspicious activity, according to the Bloomberg report.
Low-cost Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, an alternative to U.S. rivals, sparked a tech stock selloff on Monday as its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store in the United States.
David Sacks, the White House's AI and crypto czar, told Fox News in an interview earlier on Tuesday that it was "possible" that DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the United States.
"There's substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI's models," Sacks said.
An OpenAI spokesperson echoed Sacks in a statement, noting that China-based companies and others were constantly attempting to replicate the models of leading U.S. AI companies, without specifically naming DeepSeek or any other company.
"We engage in counter-measures to protect our IP, including a careful process for which frontier capabilities to include in released models, and believe as we go forward that it is critically important that we are working closely with the U.S. government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take U.S. technology."
OpenAI did not directly address comments on the Bloomberg report.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours, while DeepSeek could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)