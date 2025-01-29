1 PUBLISHED E Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OP040:1597214678 Source: Reuters News Byline: Ojasvi Gupta and Shubham Kalia Section: US Characters: 1253 Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program. T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX are currently testing the Starlink... Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:50:16 Created by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com Modified by: isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

UPDATE 2-Microsoft probes if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports (Adds details from the report and background) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelli...

Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Microso...

Australia's Sigma shareholders approve $5.5bln Chemist Warehouse merger SYDNEY - Australia's Sigma Healthcare shareholders approved in a vote on Wednesday a merger with Chemist Warehouse to create an A$8.8 billion ($5.50 billion) pharmacy and retailing giant. More than 99% of proxy shareholders voted in favour of the d...

Turkey - Factors To Watch on Jan 29 ANKARA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira was quoted at 35.74 against the U.S. dollar at 0418 GMT, after closing at 35.7205 on Tuesday. T...

Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat Q4 profit as investment offsets higher income DUBAI - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said. Net profit for the October-to-December p...

PENTAGON ‍SECRETARY: INFORMED GENERAL MILLEY THAT HE IS REVOKING AUTHORIZATION FOR SECURITY DETAIL AND SUSPENDING HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE AS WELL​

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs TOKYO - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude inventory. Brent crude futures fell 2 cents ...

Russia may extend gasoline export permit until end-Feb, Kommersant says Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil companies may receive permission from the government to gasoline exports until the end of February, which will allow them run their refineries at the maximum rate, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesda...

Kuroda's 'bazooka' was losing fans within BOJ by time it was expanded, minutes show * BOJ expanded QQE in October 2014 by narrow 5-4 vote * Advocates of expansion sought to protect BOJ credibility * Some board members warned of risin...

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed decision, Trump tariff moves * Gold's record high move is still in play, analyst says * White House: Trump still expects to issue tariffs on Canada, Mexico * China markets shut f...

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; tech earnings, Fed in focus (Updates for midday market break) By Brigid Riley TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded overnight from a sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek's laun...

EV maker Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer, the electric vehicle maker said on Tuesday, more than a year after Sherry House stepped down from the role. Boussaid was previously group CFO of Bel...

METALS-LME copper hovers near 3-week low as US tariff risks weigh Jan 29 (Reuters) - London copper inched higher on Wednesday, but lingered near a three-week low hit in the last session as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to levy tariffs on copper imports kept the market under pressure. Benchmark...

Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government will soon look at whether it needs to help its domestic industry over threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to put tariffs on semiconductors, Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Wednesday. Home ...

RPT-ADVISORY-No Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan 29 (Repeats advisory from Tuesday) Jan 29 (Reuters) - There will be no Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan. 29, as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Reuters will resume the ...

UPDATE 2-BOJ board signalled intent to keep hiking rates, December meeting minutes show * BOJ debated how to use neutral rate estimate in timing rate hike * One member said policy rate far from neutral, minutes shows * One questioned usi...

F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska, pilot safe, AP reports Jan 28 (Reuters) - A F-35 fighter jet crashed during the landing phase of a training exercise at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday, but the pilot was safe after ejecting from the aircraft, the Associated Press reported. T...

SRI LANKA CENBANK: A GRADUAL CONVERGENCE TOWARDS THE INFLATION TARGET IS EXPECTED BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2025

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ONGOING PERIOD OF DEFLATION IS LIKELY TO DEEPEN IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO SUPPLY SIDE FACTORS

SRI LANKA CENBANK: GROSS OFFICIAL RESERVES STOOD AT $6.1 BILLION AT END 2024

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ECONOMIC INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH LIKELY CONTINUED, RESULTING IN HIGHER GROWTH FOR 2024 THAN PROJECTED

SRI LANKA CENBANK: RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES

SRI LANKA CENBANK: CORE INFLATION PROJECTED TO DECELERATE FURTHER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXPANSIONARY MOMENTUM OF CREDIT TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST

SRI LANKA CENBANK: INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE FROM MID-2025

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks rebound in Asia as DeepSeek worries ease (Changes dateline, writes through, updates prices for Asia morning) * Asia-Pac share markets follow Wall Street higher as chip shares recover * Dollar remains firm as fresh Trump...

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST

SRI LANKA CENBANK: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT IN OVERALL MARKET LENDING INTEREST RATES CONTINUED

GRAINS-Grain and oilseed prices rise as market braces for U.S. tariffs CANBERRA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Wednesday as traders waited to see if U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico this weekend. ...

SRI LANKA CENBANK: LATEST PROJECTIONS INDICATE DEEPER DEFLATION THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED

SRI LANKA CENBANK: POLICY DECISION MADE WITH MEDIUM-TERM VIEW OF ENSURING THAT INFLATION CONVERGES TO THE TARGET OF 5 PER CENT

SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT AT 8,156 BLN RUPEES IN DEC VS 7,963 BLN RUPEES IN NOV - CENBANK

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES

SRI LANKA CENBANK: HEADLINE INFLATION IS PROJECTED TO REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE NEAR TERM, BEFORE CONVERGING TO THE TARGET

SRI LANKA CENBANK: KEEPS OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE AT 8%

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST

SRI LANKA'S STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO SET AT 2% - CENBANK

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors await US Fed rate decision Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly after a tech-driven market selloff, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs spurred safe-haven demand, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion due later in...

Sony Group says President Totoki to add CEO role from April TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki will add the CEO role from April 1, while incumbent Chairman-CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman, the company said on Wednesday. Totoki, who assumed the president's...