Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

AFP

0

Abu Dhabi - Reuters News

59-8

Abu Dhabi Focus SC stories

0

Africa Business

0

Agency Tunis Afrique Press

0

Arab Finance

0

Arab News

0

Arab Times

0

COP29 stories

0

Crypto

109-38

Daily News Egypt

121

Dubai - Reuters stories

113-15

Egypt - Reuters stories

49-14

Gulf Daily News

0

Gulf Times

0

IFR

0

Isabel - Stories production

0

Islamic finance search

0

KUNA

0

Khaleej Times

0

Kuwait - Reuters stories

21-5

Mideast stocks - Reuters

0

Mubasher

92

Nigerian Tribune

0

Oman Daily Observer

0

Opinion

0

PS - 1

0

PS - 2

0

Production - 3

0

Production - 4

0

Production -2

0

Production 1

0

Project Belt stories

0

Project Construction stories

0

Project Gas stories

0

Project Hydrogen stories

0

Project Industrial stories

0

Project Infrastructure stories

0

Project Mining stories

0

Project Utilities stories

0

Project stories

0

Qatar - Reuters stories

53-14

Qatar News Agency

0

Qatar Tribune

0

Qatar stories

0

Reuters News

3273

Saudi - Reuters stories

180-28

Saudi Gazette

125+2

Saudi Press Agency

0

Stories deployed by Isabel

0

The East African

0

The Jordan Times

0

The Peninsula

506+1

Times of Oman

0

TradeArabia

232

UAE - Reuters stories

48

WAM

493

Zawya Projects

0

Zawya stories

26

Zawya stories  (pif)

4

Collect

Collections

3273 Results Found  [Reuters News]  [Last 7d]

Toggle Dropdown

Toggle Dropdown

Toggle Dropdown

Toggle Dropdown

 

 

ScoreInsertionCreationModifyTypePublic.EditionPub. DateSectionPageLevelStarsIconsStatusDeadlinePriorityAssigneesAuthorsDeadline+RelevanceDesk+Relevance

 

1

PUBLISHED

  

E

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OP040:1597214678

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Ojasvi Gupta and Shubham Kalia

Section: US

Characters: 1253

Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US

Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program. T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX are currently testing the Starlink...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:50:16

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

2

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 2226

UPDATE 2-Microsoft probes if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

(Adds details from the report and background) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelli...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:54:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

3

PUBLISHED

  

E

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OP062:998976648

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Gursimran Kaur

Section: US

Characters: 1160

Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.  Microso...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:49:59

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

4

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1280

Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program. T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX ar...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:53:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

5

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1238

UPDATE 1-Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

(Adds details and background paragraph 2 onwards.) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial in...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:08:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

6

PUBLISHED

  

E

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L2N3OP04J:1566077340

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Scott Murdoch

Section: AU

Characters: 1873

Australia's Sigma shareholders approve $5.5bln Chemist Warehouse merger

SYDNEY - Australia's Sigma Healthcare shareholders approved in a vote on Wednesday a merger with Chemist Warehouse to create an A$8.8 billion ($5.50 billion) pharmacy and retailing giant. More than 99% of proxy shareholders voted in favour of the d...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:47:36

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

7

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: TR

Characters: 2109

Turkey - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

ANKARA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira was quoted at 35.74 against the U.S. dollar at 0418 GMT, after closing at 35.7205 on Tuesday. T...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:49:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

8

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: AU

Characters: 1966

UPDATE 1-Australia's Sigma shareholders approve $5.5 billion Chemist Warehouse merger

(Adds vote and deal detail from second paragraph) By Scott Murdoch SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Sigma Healthcare shareholders approved in a vote on Wednesday a merger with Chemist Warehouse to create an A$8.8 bi...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:15:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

9

PUBLISHED

  

E

 Resources: 1

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L5N3OO09D:1976158494

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Federico Maccioni

Section: AE

Characters: 499

Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat Q4 profit as investment offsets higher income

DUBAI - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said. Net profit for the October-to-December p...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:42:38

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

10

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 152

PENTAGON ‍SECRETARY: INFORMED GENERAL MILLEY THAT HE IS REVOKING AUTHORIZATION FOR SECURITY DETAIL AND SUSPENDING HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE AS WELL​

PENTAGON ‍SECRETARY: INFORMED GENERAL MILLEY THAT HE IS REVOKING AUTHORIZATION FOR SECURITY DETAIL AND SUSPENDING HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE AS WELL​Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:43:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

11

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: AE

Characters: 525

Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat Q4 profit as investment offsets higher income

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said. Net profi...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:35:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

12

PUBLISHED

  

E

 Resources: 1

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OO1RO:1878880144

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Yuka Obayashi

Section: US

Characters: 2747

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

TOKYO - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude inventory.  Brent crude futures fell 2 cents ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:32:21

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   ayaeladawy0@gmail.com

13

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: UA

Characters: 1239

Russia may extend gasoline export permit until end-Feb, Kommersant says

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil companies may receive permission from the government to gasoline exports until the end of February, which will allow them run their refineries at the maximum rate, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesda...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:33:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

14

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 2790

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude invento...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:41:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

15

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: JP

Characters: 4345

Kuroda's 'bazooka' was losing fans within BOJ by time it was expanded, minutes show

* BOJ expanded QQE in October 2014 by narrow 5-4 vote * Advocates of expansion sought to protect BOJ credibility * Some board members warned of risin...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:19:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

16

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 2200

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed decision, Trump tariff moves

* Gold's record high move is still in play, analyst says * White House: Trump still expects to issue tariffs on Canada, Mexico * China markets shut f...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:16:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

17

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 187

BRIEF-Microsoft Probing If Deepseek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data- Bloomberg News

Jan 28 (Reuters) - * MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/26rbvnpy Further company coverage:Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 09:01:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

18

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 329

Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:48:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

19

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: JP

Characters: 2195

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; tech earnings, Fed in focus

(Updates for midday market break) By Brigid Riley TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded overnight from a sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek's laun...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:45:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

20

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 98

MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWS

MICROSOFT PROBING IF DEEPSEEK-LINKED GROUP IMPROPERLY OBTAINED OPENAI DATA- BLOOMBERG NEWSReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:42:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

21

PUBLISHED

  

E

 Resources: 1

Name: tag:reuters.com,2025:newsml_L3N3OO1L3:388845579

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Akash Sriram

Section: US

Characters: 1419

EV maker Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO

Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer, the electric vehicle maker said on Tuesday, more than a year after Sherry House stepped down from the role. Boussaid was previously group CFO of Bel...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:37:29

Created by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

Modified by:   ayaeladawy0@gmail.com

22

No Status

   

E

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1506

UPDATE 2-EV maker Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO

(Adds appointment details and background in paragraphs 4-8) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer, the electric vehicle maker said on Tuesday, more than a ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 03:18:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   isabel.dsouza@gmail.com

23

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1538

METALS-LME copper hovers near 3-week low as US tariff risks weigh

Jan 29 (Reuters) - London copper inched higher on Wednesday, but lingered near a three-week low hit in the last session as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to levy tariffs on copper imports kept the market under pressure. Benchmark...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:14:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

24

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 2264

Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats

TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government will soon look at whether it needs to help its domestic industry over threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to put tariffs on semiconductors, Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Wednesday. Home ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 08:05:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

25

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 278

RPT-ADVISORY-No Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan 29

(Repeats advisory from Tuesday) Jan 29 (Reuters) - There will be no Asia Emerging Markets report on Wednesday, Jan. 29, as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Reuters will resume the ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:49:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

26

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: JP

Characters: 3849

UPDATE 2-BOJ board signalled intent to keep hiking rates, December meeting minutes show

* BOJ debated how to use neutral rate estimate in timing rate hike * One member said policy rate far from neutral, minutes shows * One questioned usi...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:44:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

27

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1491

F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska, pilot safe, AP reports

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A F-35 fighter jet crashed during the landing phase of a training exercise at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday, but the pilot was safe after ejecting from the aircraft, the Associated Press reported. T...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:41:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

28

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 116

SRI LANKA CENBANK: A GRADUAL CONVERGENCE TOWARDS THE INFLATION TARGET IS EXPECTED BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2025

SRI LANKA CENBANK: A GRADUAL CONVERGENCE TOWARDS THE INFLATION TARGET IS EXPECTED BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2025Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:35:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

29

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 121

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ONGOING PERIOD OF DEFLATION IS LIKELY TO DEEPEN IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO SUPPLY SIDE FACTORS

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ONGOING PERIOD OF DEFLATION IS LIKELY TO DEEPEN IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE DUE TO SUPPLY SIDE FACTORSReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:35:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

30

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 84

SRI LANKA CENBANK: GROSS OFFICIAL RESERVES STOOD AT $6.1 BILLION AT END 2024

SRI LANKA CENBANK: GROSS OFFICIAL RESERVES STOOD AT $6.1 BILLION AT END 2024Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:34:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

31

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 151

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ECONOMIC INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH LIKELY CONTINUED, RESULTING IN HIGHER GROWTH FOR 2024 THAN PROJECTED

SRI LANKA CENBANK: ECONOMIC INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH LIKELY CONTINUED, RESULTING IN HIGHER GROWTH FOR 2024 THAN PROJECTEDReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

32

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 75

SRI LANKA CENBANK: RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES

SRI LANKA CENBANK: RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUESReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

33

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 98

SRI LANKA CENBANK: CORE INFLATION PROJECTED TO DECELERATE FURTHER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

SRI LANKA CENBANK: CORE INFLATION PROJECTED TO DECELERATE FURTHER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHSReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

34

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 103

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXPANSIONARY MOMENTUM OF CREDIT TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXPANSIONARY MOMENTUM OF CREDIT TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO PERSISTReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

35

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 79

SRI LANKA CENBANK: INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE FROM MID-2025

SRI LANKA CENBANK: INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE FROM MID-2025Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:33:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

36

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Characters: 3610

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks rebound in Asia as DeepSeek worries ease

(Changes dateline, writes through, updates prices for Asia morning) * Asia-Pac share markets follow Wall Street higher as chip shares recover * Dollar remains firm as fresh Trump...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

37

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 62

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUSTReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

38

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 97

SRI LANKA CENBANK: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT IN OVERALL MARKET LENDING INTEREST RATES CONTINUED

SRI LANKA CENBANK: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT IN OVERALL MARKET LENDING INTEREST RATES CONTINUEDReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:14

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

39

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1794

GRAINS-Grain and oilseed prices rise as market braces for U.S. tariffs

CANBERRA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Wednesday as traders waited to see if U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico this weekend. ...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

40

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 97

SRI LANKA CENBANK: LATEST PROJECTIONS INDICATE DEEPER DEFLATION THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED

SRI LANKA CENBANK: LATEST PROJECTIONS INDICATE DEEPER DEFLATION THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTEDReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

41

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 134

SRI LANKA CENBANK: POLICY DECISION MADE WITH MEDIUM-TERM VIEW OF ENSURING THAT INFLATION CONVERGES TO THE TARGET OF 5 PER CENT

SRI LANKA CENBANK: POLICY DECISION MADE WITH MEDIUM-TERM VIEW OF ENSURING THAT INFLATION CONVERGES TO THE TARGET OF 5 PER CENTReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

42

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: LK

Characters: 103

SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT AT 8,156 BLN RUPEES IN DEC VS 7,963 BLN RUPEES IN NOV - CENBANK

SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT AT 8,156 BLN RUPEES IN DEC VS 7,963 BLN RUPEES IN NOV - CENBANKReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:32:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

43

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 79

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES

SRI LANKA CENBANK: THE RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUESReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

44

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 127

SRI LANKA CENBANK: HEADLINE INFLATION IS PROJECTED TO REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE NEAR TERM, BEFORE CONVERGING TO THE TARGET

SRI LANKA CENBANK: HEADLINE INFLATION IS PROJECTED TO REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE NEAR TERM, BEFORE CONVERGING TO THE TARGETReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:13

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

45

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: LK

Characters: 60

SRI LANKA CENBANK: KEEPS OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE AT 8%

SRI LANKA CENBANK: KEEPS OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE AT 8%Reuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

46

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: IN

Characters: 58

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUST

SRI LANKA CENBANK: EXTERNAL SECTOR REMAINED ROBUSTReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

47

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: LK

Characters: 63

SRI LANKA'S STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO SET AT 2% - CENBANK

SRI LANKA'S STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO SET AT 2% - CENBANKReuters

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:31:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

48

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: US

Characters: 1767

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors await US Fed rate decision

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly after a tech-driven market selloff, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs spurred safe-haven demand, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion due later in...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:13:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

49

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: JP

Characters: 497

Sony Group says President Totoki to add CEO role from April

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki will add the CEO role from April 1, while incumbent Chairman-CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman, the company said on Wednesday. Totoki, who assumed the president's...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 07:10:11

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

50

No Status

   

 

Source: Reuters News

Byline: Reuters

Section: AU

Characters: 3144

UPDATE 2-Australia inflation cools in Q4, opens door to rate cut

* Annual CPI lower than forecast at 2.4% in Q4 * Core inflation slows to 3.2%, near RBA's 2-3% target band * Markets wager RBA to cut rates at Feb. 1...

Insertion Date: 2025-01-29 06:41:12

Created by:   System Administrator

Modified by:   System Administrator

More Results

Source

Reuters News

Creation Date

29/01/2025 09:53:25

Section

US

Title

UPDATE 2-Microsoft probes if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data, Bloomberg News reports

Body Text

(Adds details from the report and background)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Microsoft's security researchers observed that, in the fall, individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek exfiltrating a large amount of data using the OpenAI's application programming interface (API), the report said.

OpenAI's API is the main way that software developers and business customers buy OpenAI's services.

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, notified the company of suspicious activity, according to the Bloomberg report.

Low-cost Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, an alternative to U.S. rivals, sparked a tech stock selloff on Monday as its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store in the United States.

David Sacks, the White House's AI and crypto czar, told Fox News in an interview earlier on Tuesday that it was "possible" that DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the United States.

"There's substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI's models," Sacks said.

An OpenAI spokesperson echoed Sacks in a statement, noting that China-based companies and others were constantly attempting to replicate the models of leading U.S. AI companies, without specifically naming DeepSeek or any other company.

"We engage in counter-measures to protect our IP, including a careful process for which frontier capabilities to include in released models, and believe as we go forward that it is critically important that we are working closely with the U.S. government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take U.S. technology."

OpenAI did not directly address comments on the Bloomberg report.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours, while DeepSeek could not be immediately reached for a comment.

 

 

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

 