Mubasher: Sigma Capital, a leading Web3 early-stage venture asset manager, has launched $100 million Sigma Capital Fund I to accelerate the next wave of Web3 innovation in the Middle East and globally.

The launch aligns with the UAE’s vital role as a global hub for the Web3 & Blockchain sector, according to a press release.

Sigma Capital Fund I is set to focus on early-stage venture investments in transformative areas, such as DeFi, Blockchain infrastructure, Real-world asset tokenization, Gaming and the Metaverse.

Moreover, Sigma Capital will manage a portfolio of liquid tokens to generate consistent returns. It will also leverage high-yield DeFi strategies to enhance the fund’s portfolio performance.

Vineet Budki, CEO and Managing Partner at Sigma Capital, said: “The UAE’s dynamic economy and forward-thinking regulatory environment provide the perfect backdrop for Web3’s next wave of innovation.”

“Sigma Capital Fund I will empower startups with capital, equip them with access to Sigma Capital’s extensive network and investment expertise, and will enable them to thrive in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape,” Budki added.

Sigma Capital plans to deploy the fund’s investments across 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid tokens, and 10 fund-of-funds allocations over the next three years.

It will collaborate with Web3 hubs across 10 global cities, providing the fund’s portfolio companies with deep market insights and comprehensive support to enable success in a competitive market.

