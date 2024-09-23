KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior, through its Traffic and Operations Sector, has announced the launch of an automated monitoring camera system to detect violations such as not wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving. This initiative follows directives from First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef Saud Al-Sabah to leverage artificial intelligence and modern technology for automated violation monitoring. The goal is to reduce traffic accidents and enhance safety on the road network.

The Ministry emphasized that this technology is designed to improve road safety by accurately identifying and addressing traffic violations, ensuring strict compliance with traffic laws. They urged drivers to follow regulations, wear seat belts, and refrain from using mobile phones while driving to protect their safety and that of others on the road.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve traffic safety and reduce the number of accidents, which claim numerous lives each year. The Ministry hopes that the implementation of this technology will contribute significantly to achieving the desired outcomes of increasing road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities.

