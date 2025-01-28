H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Andrew R. Jassy, Amazon President and CEO.

The meeting reviewed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and enhance strategic partnership across various vital sectors, including e-commerce, cloud computing, advanced technology, digital innovations, and artificial intelligence solutions.

The meeting was attended by Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, was also present.