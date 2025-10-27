Ketjen Corporation and Axens have announced a change to Ketjen and Axens' ownership of and collaboration with Eurecat.

Under the agreements, Ketjen will extend its collaboration with Eurecat on advanced catalyst technologies and services, including regeneration, rejuvenation, ex-situ sulfiding, and spent catalyst processing.

In addition, Ketjen will sell its 50 per cent ownership stake in Eurecat to Axens, along with Ketjen’s Isomerisation Catalysts business.

Following the completion of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, Axens will assume full ownership of Eurecat.

Eurecat is a services provider of regeneration, rejuvenation, recycling of spent catalysts along with ex-situ activation of fresh catalysts.

Post-acquisition, Eurecat will continue serving the entire market, all operators, and all catalysts manufacturers, and will collaborate with Ketjen on advanced catalyst technologies as part of this long-term agreement.

“As a result of these agreements, Ketjen’s relationship and collaboration with Eurecat will continue into the future. Our clients can expect Ketjen to continue to provide advanced FCC and HPC catalyst solutions for refinery applications, along with ongoing collaboration with Eurecat in regeneration, rejuvenation, ex-situ sulfiding, and spent catalyst processing,” said Michael J. Simmons, President of Ketjen.

“Through this acquisition, Axens intends to further advance catalyst circularity and ex situ activation on all catalysts, while also initiating new initiatives focused on reducing the carbon footprint in catalyst management and activation,” said Quentin Debuisschert, Chairman & CEO of Axens.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

