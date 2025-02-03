AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) transferred JD175 million to the Treasury in 2024, according to sector performance indicators released by the commission on Sunday.

The report noted that 18,715 customs declarations were processed at the commission’s external offices throughout the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In regulatory activities, the commission issued 3,415 type approvals for telecommunications equipment, including new and renewed certifications.

Also, 3,000 device entry approvals of various types were granted, while 207 exemptions were issued for fifth-generation (5G) infrastructure.

In the post sector, the number of licensed operators reached 176, comprising 163 domestic private operators, 12 international private operators, and one public operator.

Jordan ranked 83 globally in mobile internet speeds and 34th in fixed internet speeds as of November 2024, the report said, adding that the average mobile internet speed stood at 31Mbps, while fixed internet speeds averaged 161Mbps.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

