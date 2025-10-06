AMMAN — The average interest rate on time deposits has declined in recent months, following interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

According to data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), cited by Al Mamlaka TV, the average rate on time deposits now stands at 5.42 per cent marking a drop of around 45 basis points since the end of 2024 and 69 points compared with August last year.

This comes as total bank deposits in the Jordanian banking system grew by around 4.5 per cent in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the end of 2024.

The growth rate reached 5.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

CBJ figures show that total bank deposits reached JD48.825 billion by the end of August 2025, up from JD46.301 billion, an increase of more than JD2.526 billion during the comparison period, and JD2.127 billion higher than at the end of 2024.

Foreign currency deposits accounted for roughly 22 per cent of total deposits in the first eight months of the year, amounting to JD10.589 billion.

This compares to JD9.818 billion during the same period in 2024, and nearly JD10 billion at the end of that year.

The private sector, both resident and non-resident, held the lion’s share of total deposits, comprising nearly 91 per cent of the total, around JD44.389 billion from the beginning of the year through the end of August 2025.

Public sector deposits, by contrast, totaled approximately JD3.579 billion over the same period.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

