Excitement is building among iPhone lovers in the UAE as residents are ready to pay extra Dh 1,000, above the standard price, to get their hands on the first and second days.

Many local mobile stores in Dubai are recording heavy orders even before the delivery on September 22. They have reported an overwhelming response from customers expressing their willingness to pay extra for the privilege of being among the first to own the iPhone 15.

“We have received many inquiries about the availability of the new model on 15 and many enthusiasts have told us that they will pay extra to get the phone on the first day,” said Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line.

The iPhone 15 pre-book started on Friday at 4 pm and residents were glued to their screens to buy one. “The pre-order to book an iPhone 15 Pro Max started at 4 pm on Friday, but I couldn’t reserve one in the initials days. However, I am planning to buy one on the first day by paying a little extra,” said Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Karama.

Ahmed Husam, a resident of Warqa, said that he has been enquiring with a few retailers to get him the phone on the first day. “The dealer whom I buy my gadgets from has assured to provide me with the Pro Max model, natural titanium colour on the first day. I don’t mind paying extra to buy on the first day,” said Husam.

Another Dubai resident, Martin John, an engineer working at a private firm in Dubai said that he was successful in pre-ordering two iPhone 15 Pro models for himself and his wife. “I was waiting to grab this opportunity. I believe the site crashed and was directed to booking only at 4.13 pm yesterday (Friday). However, I could pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB Blue Titanium, with the delivery time of 27 September to 3 October. The total cost of my order was about Dh10,198,” said John.

Delivery time for various specifications of the recently released iPhone 15 Pro has increased until November, which indicates that there is high demand for the Pro models. Similarly the high-end Pro Max model, with a starting price of $1,199 (Dh4,403), had its expected delivery date in the UAE moved from September 22 to as late as November.

However, the standard iPhone 15, with a starting price of Dh3,399 is available for delivery until October 4 on the official Apple store and the delivery of the 15 plus model can also be expected between October 4 and 11.

“Shipment time for the new colour, natural titanium iPhone Pro Max model slipped until as late as November 15, while the titanium blue, white and black models are delayed until the end of October in the UAE,” said Mustafa.

Ashraf, another retailer in Deira reported that they have already received hundreds of inquiries and pre-orders for the iPhone 15. “We are thrilled by the response from our customers. Dubai has always been a hub for technology enthusiasts, and it's evident that people are willing to pay a premium to be among the first to experience the iPhone 15,” said Ashraf.

Mustafa, Ashraf, and other retailers have said that they have spoken to the distributors for the stock due to the heavy demand. “To cater to the heavy demand, we will stock the new models in the coming days,” said Ashraf.

