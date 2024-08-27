Egypt - The Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib met with Head of Samsung Electronics’ factory in Beni Suef Jun Su Jung and his accompanying delegation to review the company’s current investments and expansion plans in the Egyptian market, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Jung expressed his company’s interest in turning Egypt into a regional hub to produce and export electronics in the Middles East, Europe, and Africa.

He added that the company’s factory in Beni Suef exports 85% of production of televisions to more than 55 countries, noting that the factory created around 5,000 direct and indirect opportunities in Upper Egypt.

For his part, El Khatib pointed out that the factory’s current annual production capacity is 6 million units of televisions, mobile phones, and tablets.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).