The CEO of Saudi Arabia-based AI startup Humain, which was established by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, said he hopes the firm will be listed both in Saudi Arabia and on Nasdaq.

“In three to four years, this company needs to be listed,” Humain CEO Tarek Amin said at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh.

Humain focuses on developing advanced Arabic language models and large-scale AI infrastructure.

On Monday, the company announced plans to launch an operating system this week that allows users to interact with computers through voice commands to perform tasks.

It also aims to build approximately 6 gigawatts of data center capacity.

CEO Tarek Amin clarified that Humain will not fund the data centers independently; instead, an infrastructure fund will be created, with participation from a major conglomerate.

He said that Humain has partnered with Google and hinted at a possible collaboration with Amazon Web Services in the future.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)