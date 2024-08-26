The Abu Dhabi-based Marlan Space, backed by investment giant International Holding Company (IHC), has partnered with the San Francisco-based Loft Orbital in a joint venture that will invest $100 million in the UAE’s space sector through the production of commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The newly formed Orbitworks, pegged as the region’s first private space infrastructure company, aims to produce up to 50 500kg satellites annually.

Orbitworks has confirmed components for the first 10 satellites have been secured, the first of which are set to launch by Q1 2026. The company said it will also begin construction of a new facility that will employ hardware, software and industrial technologies for integration and test of satellites.

The first satellite platform is expected to be assembled, integrated, and tested by early 2025.

According to state-news agency WAM, the UAE’s investment in the space sector has already surpassed the 22 billion dirhams ($6 billion) in 2023, encompassing satellite communications systems, Earth and space exploration, data transmission services, satellite broadcasting, and mobile satellite communications, among others.

