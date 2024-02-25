IBM has partnered with First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) to apply its IBM’s Cloud Pak solutions to promote the latter's digital transformation, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership aims to develop FABMisr’s operations and promote its customer experience via offering solutions that deliver reliability, security, and speed to their customers.

The deal will allow the bank to benefit from IBM’s artificial intelligence (AI) software, including IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation depending on Red Hat OpenShift platform.

“With IBM's AI, that is carefully curated to empower financial institutions with solutions to upgrade business processes, streamline workloads, and optimize resources, FABMisr now enjoys unparalleled adaptability to changing business needs,” IBM Egypt’s General Manager Marwa Abbas commented.

“Their digital solutions are integral to our strategy, enabling us to deliver a banking experience that is both transformative and tailored to the modern consumer,” FABMisr’s Chief Technology Officer Shaarawy Mohamed said.

