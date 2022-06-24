Riyadh - The Saudi Space Commission has partnered with Huawei to launch Future Space, Saudi Arabia's first technology experience centre.

Spanning across 1,500 square metres, the largest exhibition centre outside China will focus on advanced technologies, including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, according to a press release on Thursday.

The centre will be open to the public and host around 200,000 visitors over the next five years.

The CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, Eric Yang, said: "Imagination will determine how far we can go in the future; action will determine how quickly we get there. We believe here at Huawei that the best way to predict the future is to create it."

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, Mohammed Altamimi, commented: "Future Space is one of the most advanced technology experience centres in the world. We want to expose young people to the most cutting-edge technologies and inspire them to imagine technology in new ways."

