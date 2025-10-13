Riyadh - HP has launched a new manufacturing facility in Riyadh and confirmed an AI R&D Center of Excellence (CoE) in Dhahran official opening, according to a press release.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, these investments support local talent development, citizen employment, and technological leadership.

Fadle Saad, Managing Director of HP MENA Regional Headquarters, commented: “Saudi Arabia has a bright future, is developing rapidly, and needs partners who are equally willing and able to move fast, invest and commit to driving the Kingdom’s economic transformation.”

“At HP, we are proud to partner, leverage our speed and scale to enable the future of work, by creating high-quality jobs for Saudi citizens and contribute meaningfully to the local and national economy,” Saad added.

The manufacturing facility, first announced at LEAP 2025, was officially declared open for business at an event hosted in Riyadh on 12 October. Operations have begun with the HP EliteDesk AI PC.

It will focus first on desktop PCs and expand across the product portfolio to the production line.

Manufacturing in Riyadh brings production closer to meet demand across the Kingdom and the MEA region, improving lead times, customization and supply-chain resilience.

As for the CoE, it will deliver AI-powered data analysis, robotic process automation, and decision-making support solutions to enhance productivity and competitiveness across sectors such as energy, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities.

Helena Herrero, SVP & Managing Director, HP Southern Europe, MEA, HP, noted: “By pairing expertise from around the world, with Saudi talent and local partners, we will advance practical AI and develop customer-focused solutions for the future of work across the region.”

