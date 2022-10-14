Saudi Arabia - Global technology company Honeywell today (October 13) signed a MoU with King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) for implementing its innovative solutions to optimize operations and help create a sustainable smart city experience at the prime business and lifestyle destination in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic MoU is aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives related to smart city development and advances technology adoption to create energy efficient, intelligent buildings, said the statement from Honeywell.

KAFD is a business and lifestyle destination at the heart of the kingdom’s capital which is set to play a major role in the growth and diversification of the economy, as well as contributing to establishing first-class leisure, retail, and hospitality facilities to support a vibrant society.

Honeywell said its ready now solutions will help optimize operational efficiencies and support KAFD on its smart city strategy focused on sustainability targets through the deployment of energy saving initiatives across its assets and facilities.

The global technology giant will provide direct technical support and act as a trusted and long-term technology advisor to KAFD, utilizing smart solutions to optimise the experience of tenants, visitors, businesses and city operations.

Country President (Saudi Arabia and Bahrain) Abdulla Al Juffali said: "As Saudi Arabia sets new benchmarks in smart city development, we are honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate on this ground-breaking project, implementing our advanced solutions to enhance the sustainable city experience."

"This MoU furthers Honeywell’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, building on our 70-year history in Saudi Arabia, with intelligent buildings deployed for the benefit of stakeholders. Honeywell is once again deploying smart city technology in the region, supporting complex technical requirements, and enabling a sustainable, world-class and integrated mixed-use destination," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).