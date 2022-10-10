With Dubai all set to bring together the world's best tech under one roof for Gitex Global, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed the importance of the world's biggest technology event.

"Tomorrow, the largest technology exhibition in the world will be launched on an area of 2 million square feet, with the participation of 5,000 companies from 90 countries, including 35 startups, each of which has a valuation of more than one billion dollars," he wrote in his tweet.

"Gitex Global, which started in 1981, has put Dubai on the global technology map and put technology at the top of Dubai's priorities," he added.

The event on October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is expected to welcome more than 100,000 visitors from over 170 countries.

Government and private entities compete with each other to wow visitors with their latest innovations. Flying cars will take off and private companies will show off the latest advancements in the metaverse and artificial intelligence.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will for the first time exhibit the all-electric self-driving Cruise vehicle, built on the Chevrolet Bolt platform.

Emirates Health Services will reveal its latest smart healthcare service technologies, including the ID NOW project — a portable device for visitors that provides Covid-19 diagnosis and results within 13 minutes.

Visitors to the Dubai Police stand can get a closer look at the 'Ghiath' smart patrols, which feature a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

At the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy stand, visitors can immerse themselves in the metaverse using VR technology and apply for the Future of the Digital Economy: Business in the Metaverse Academy, which has recently been opened to digital startups from around the world. The first-of-its-kind specialised training program will equip digital startups with practical knowledge and tools they need to build in the metaverse and leverage Web3 to their benefit.

The Dubai Municipality will introduce the 'digital twin' of Dubai, and its 3D-mapping project.

