UAE - G42, an artificial intelligence development company based in Abu Dhabi, has welcomed the US decision to authorise the export of advanced AI semiconductors to G42.

The move marks a pivotal transition from planning to deployment within the UAE–US AI corridor – a collaboration that reflects the strength of bilateral trust and a shared commitment to secure, scalable AI infrastructure, it said.

This milestone accelerates foundational projects already underway in the UAE, including Stargate UAE, the 1-gigawatt AI compute cluster being built by G42 for OpenAI in partnership with Oracle, Cisco, NVIDIA, and SoftBank Group, which is part of the larger UAE–US AI Campus, a 5-gigawatt AI infrastructure hub designed to deliver compute capacity and low-latency inferencing for the wider region.

It also supports the expansion of technology collaborations with leading US hyperscalers and chipmakers, including Microsoft, AMD, Qualcomm, Cerebras, and others.

The licensing of advanced chips builds on a common operating picture developed through close US–UAE collaboration to enable the secure global diffusion of American technology. Their deployment will be governed by the Regulated Technology Environment (RTE), a world-class technology and compliance framework pioneered by G42 and approved under US Department of Commerce and Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) guidelines.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said: “This announcement marks a defining moment for G42 and our partners as we move from planning into execution. Our shared infrastructure model sets a new benchmark for secure, high-performance compute that is designed to serve the needs of both nations. What we build in the UAE, we will continue to match in the U.S., maintaining symmetry and trust at every layer.”

The UAE remains the only nation in the region to have already undertaken this scale of infrastructure development in alignment with US regulatory frameworks, export controls, and governance protocols.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, added: “This decision affirms the depth of trust that underpins the UAE–U.S. relationship. It reflects a shared strategic outlook – where technology is not merely a tool of progress, but a platform for stability, economic resilience, and long-term cooperation. The UAE is proud to play a constructive role in shaping that future.”

G42’s deployed, and operational AI infrastructure includes three of the Top500 supercomputers globally, the #2 and #3 in the region, in addition to recently announcing its Maximus-01 supercomputer in New York that ranks 20th globally. G42’s expanding AI infrastructure footprint now spans Abu Dhabi, France, and multiple locations across the United States, including California, Minnesota, Texas, and New York.

