Saudi Arabia - Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced its partnership with Google Cloud in support of Google's new regional cloud launch in Saudi Arabia.

The cloud region brings high-performance, low-latency services and solutions to organisations across the Middle East.

Fortinet has been a partner with Google Cloud since 2017, using a winning combination of Google Cloud technologies with Fortinet’s industry-leading Security Fabric offerings to provide customers with modern approaches to cloud security. With the new cloud region, Fortinet will be able to further support its customers in the Middle East and improve their cybersecurity resiliency.

Joint customers

Sami AlShwairakh, Senior Director, Fortinet Saudi Arabia, said: “Through the partnership with Google in Saudi Arabia, our joint customers have started to secure their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using Fortinet solutions. Given Fortinet’s strong presence in the kingdom and the relevance of our solutions on GCP, we are expecting a large proportion of these joint customers to adopt Fortinet security in their migrations to GCP.

“With the vast number of deployments being hybrid, these customers are able to extend the security perimeter and enforce consistent security policies across their GCP and IT environments to secure their applications no matter where they are deployed.”

“Fortinet continues to see strong momentum in the Saudi market and has an ongoing commitment to supporting not only local customers and partners but also the Government’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to propel the nation into becoming a global leader in technology and innovation. Through this latest partnership, Fortinet will support these aims by giving our Saudi customers the ability to maintain a competitive edge in an era of digital innovation.”

Fortinet Cloud Security for Google Cloud

As a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award winner for Security, Fortinet has been recognised by Google Cloud for creating industry-leading solutions and strong customer experiences. This latest launch is one of several collaborations that Fortinet has with Google Cloud worldwide.

Fortinet Cloud Security for Google Cloud is integrated with and works seamlessly with both Google Cloud’s infrastructure and the Fortinet Security Fabric. It empowers organisations to achieve their security and digital transformation goals simultaneously by reducing complexity, streamlining operations, and increasing threat detection and response capabilities. It delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that address a broad range of use cases needed by organisations to achieve secure application journeys on Google Cloud.

