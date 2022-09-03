RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Fashion Commission has agreed with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to study the possibility of establishing a local research center within the university's research and technology department. The center will aim to innovate and develop sustainable solutions and techniques in textiles and fashion technology in the Kingdom.



The commission shall attract local and global companies and experts to work with the center.



The commission and the university signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for joint cooperation in harnessing technology and scientific research to develop the Kingdom's fashion sector and empower university students and local talents in textiles sector.



The signing took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in Diriyah, in the presence of the commission CEO Burak Cakmak and KAUST Vice President for Innovation Kevin Colin.



The agreement covered areas of mutual cooperation between the two parties in exploring the possibility of developing and implementing entrepreneurship programs, localizing relevant skills, research and innovation initiatives in materials, fashion and textiles.



The memorandum also included the possibility of the commission providing resources and logistical support to boost the emerging technologies of small enterprises, local and international companies that provide sustainability technologies, smart textiles and technical clothing, as well as cooperation in providing training, employment opportunities for Saudi youth in the fashion sector, and joint work between the commission and the university in providing cooperation opportunities for local university students in this sector.



This is part of the efforts of the Fashion Commission to combine efforts with educational institutions in the Kingdom, with the aim of developing Saudi talent in the field of fashion and acquiring international experience through training and education in the best educational institutions specialized in the field.

