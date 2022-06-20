Abu Dhabi – Etisalat UAE, the telecom pillar of e&, has partnered with Huawei Technologies to launch and test a 5G telecom network slicing service.

The slicing architecture is an integral service with architecture that is more advanced in 5G private networks to enable fast rollout and flexible resource isolation and handle different kinds of enterprise requests, according to a press release on Monday.

Hence, this technology will help Etisalat UAE to meet the increasing connectivity requirements with guaranteed service levels and add value to the end-user experience.

The Chief Technology and Information Officer of Etisalat UAE, Khalid Murshed, said: "Network slicing will play a crucial role in relaying a seamless experience for consumers and enterprises by enabling new and innovative 5G services as well as creating an indelible impact on industries such as gaming, entertainment, and healthcare."

Meanwhile, the Head of Etisalat Key Account at Huawei Technologies, Gavin Wang, added: "We are proud to continue supporting the UAE to realise its digital transformation objectives and, in particular, Etisalat UAE in its vision to bring the best in smart connectivity and innovative digitalised solutions to its customers."

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company reported a 3.6% rise in its net profits attributable to the owners to AED 2.43 billion, compared to AED 2.35 billion in the same quarter of 2021.

