Etisalat by e&. will invest at least EGP 6 billion into the Egyptian market in 2024, Asharq Business reported on September 7th, citing Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) Ahmed Yahia.

During a press conference, Yahia expected the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to introduce new increases in telecom services before the end of this year.

Yahia revealed that his company submitted a request to the NTRA to increase the prices of telecom and internet services by marginal rates that are not equivalent to inflation rates.

In 2022, Etisalat Misr rebranded itself as Etisalat by e&, in line with the rebranding of e& Group in the Emirati market.

