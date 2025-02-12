Riyadh: US-based digital infrastructure company Equinix has launched a $1 billion cloud computing data centre in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the LEAP 2025 tech conference in Riyadh.

This year's edition witnessed the participation of 18 countries, providing new experiences for visitors, alongside cultural and entertainment events.

Six investment funds rolled out plans to inject $695 million to support emerging companies, AI technologies, electronic games, and innovation solutions.

On the first day of the event, Saudi and global tech companies announced investments at a total value of $14.85 billion.

