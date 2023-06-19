Cairo – The number of ADSL internet subscribers in Egypt has soared by 10.70% to 10.50 million in June 2022, compared to 9.50 million users during the same month in 2021, according to the latest data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The telecommunications statistics annual bulletin 2021/2022 showed that the number of mobile internet users in the Arab Republic hit 68.5 million in June 2022, signalling a 14.90% year-on-year (YoY) growth from 59.70 million.

Automatic Telephone Lines

There were 84,000 phone lines distributed in the government sector during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, a 10.50% decrease from 94,000 lines in FY20/21.

As for the private sector, a total of 316,700 lines were registered in FY21/22, which marked an annual plunge of 22.30% compared to 407,500 lines.

CAPMAS data further indicated that the number of home phone lines fell by 4.60% YoY to 6.40 million in FY21/22, compared to 6.70 million lines.

Mobile Internet Services

The number of USB modem users totalled 2.10 million in June 2022, down by 34.50% from 3.20 million subscribers in June 2021.

In addition, the number of mobile phone lines stood at 98.30 million in June 2022, marginally down by 0.30% from 98.60 million lines in the same month a year earlier.

Telephone Centrals, Capacity & Operating Lines

Egypt recorded 1,605 as the number of telephone centrals in FY21/22, which was higher by 33.90% than 1,199 centrals in the previous FY.

Central’s capacity, meanwhile, shrank by 14.50% to 19.90 million lines in FY21/2022 from a capacity of 23.30 million lines in FY20/21.

The number of operating lines amounted to 12.20 million in FY21/22, declining by 4.50% YoY from 12.80 million lines.

In the summer of 2022, mobile internet usage based on a 24-hour pattern indicated 9.40 million users, while fixed internet services saw 904,000 subscribers.

