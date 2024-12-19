Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, has met with Sangboo Kim, Vice President of the World Bank for Digital Transformation, and his delegation to discuss strengthening collaboration in the field of digital transformation.

The meeting, which took place during Kim’s visit to Egypt from December 17 to 19, focused on boosting digital infrastructure, enhancing digital skills, and advancing digital awareness across the country.

Talaat outlined Egypt’s ongoing efforts to implement the Digital Egypt Strategy, which aims to harness technology to improve various sectors, digitize government services, and foster technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

He emphasized the strategy’s role in qualifying youth for future jobs and making digital platforms more accessible to citizens. He also highlighted the development of a legislative framework for the communications sector, including the drafting of laws governing artificial intelligence (AI) and data exchange and classification.

The Minister further detailed initiatives to improve the nation’s digital infrastructure, particularly the extension of fiber optic cables across Egypt. He also discussed a major project to replace outdated copper cables with fiber optics, which will enhance connectivity and speed.

Talaat also highlighted projects aimed at improving the digital experience in the villages of Hayah Kareema, such as providing high-speed internet, enhancing postal services, and installing mobile towers to improve communication quality. Additionally, a nationwide program to raise digital awareness and promote a digital culture is being implemented.

Talaat expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the World Bank, particularly in the development of digital infrastructure and the empowerment of Egypt’s digital transformation efforts.

In response, Vice President Kim praised Egypt’s approach to becoming an integrated digital society. He noted that Egypt’s digital strategy aligns well with the World Bank’s goals to reduce the digital divide, focusing on key areas such as data governance, cybersecurity, and AI. He emphasized the importance of sharing Egypt’s successful experiences with other countries and expressed optimism for further collaboration, especially in expanding digital services in the Hayah Kareema villages.

Sylvia Solf, the World Bank’s Practice Manager for Digital Transformation in the Middle East and North Africa, outlined the institution’s priorities, including supporting digitization efforts, green transformation, and the development of data centers. She highlighted the role of the World Bank in accelerating digital services and promoting digital inclusion, especially in underserved areas.

The meeting also touched on future areas of collaboration, such as the expansion of submarine cables, development of data centers, and efforts to extend internet services to every corner of Egypt. These initiatives aim to achieve greater digital inclusion and provide citizens with broader access to digital government services.

Both sides acknowledged the positive outcomes of their ongoing cooperation, particularly in public data governance and real estate wealth management, which have yielded significant progress in Egypt’s digital landscape.

