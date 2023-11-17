ABU DHABI -- EDGE Group entity HALCON, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, has signed a contract today with Augmented Reality Engineering (AR Engineering), a UAE software development company dedicated to changing the way people interact and learn through digital content, for advanced augmented reality solutions. The contract was signed at Dubai Air Show (DAS) 2023.

Under the terms of the contract, HALCON will receive digital twins of their cost-effective, short-range precision-guided munitions (PGMs), as well as the associated software from AR Engineering.

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE Group’s Missiles Weapons cluster, said, “We are very proud to be working with AR Engineering and to make another important contribution to the development of the UAE’s industrial sector through the continued adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. This will enable us to grow our capabilities and to upskill our people to play our role in continued economic growth. AR Engineering’s digital twin solutions will greatly benefit everyone involved in the life cycle of PGMs, from engineers to end-users, and we look forward to empowering our employees further with this cutting-edge technology.”

Akram Amir, Founder and CEO of AR Engineering, added, “We are very pleased to be part of HALCON's journey as a pioneering force in the realm of 4IR technologies. Our advanced augmented reality solutions create a dynamic digital twin, offering an array of interactive features. This immersive digital experience not only enriches but also expedites our customers' and users' comprehension of their products and systems, by supporting their training and operations processes. By bringing HALCON's products and systems to life within the digital sphere, we are eager to strengthen our partnership and unlock even greater possibilities. We are immensely proud of both the dedicated AR Engineering and HALCON teams for their collaborative efforts in identifying these technological use cases. We also deeply appreciate the continuous support from EDGE group and Tawazun Council for their outstanding contributions in making this possible.”

A digital twin is a digital model of a physical product or system that serves as an effectively indistinguishable digital counterpart, with applications in simulation, integration, testing, monitoring, and maintenance.