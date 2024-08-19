e& Egypt has signed a cooperation agreement with the Kuwaiti real estate firm Urbnlanes Developments to develop the information and communication technology (ICT) and data transfer infrastructure for the latter’s projects in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, as per an emailed press release.

In addition, e& Egypt will provide Urbnlanes with several digital solutions for its projects via its subsidiary e& Egypt Business.

Under the agreement, e& Egypt Business will also extend Urbnlanes’ fiber-optic network needed to offer Triple Play communications services, allowing users to enjoy internet, IPTV, and landline telephone services all in one bundle within each project

