Abu Dhabi – e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, and PPF Group will join forces to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in central and southeastern Europe, excluding the Czech Republic.

In a bourse disclosure, the UAE-based company highlighted that this deal will benefit both entities, adding that it will disclose any further developments regarding the partnership in due course.

PPF Group runs its business in the Czech Republic as well as 25 additional countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa.

It focuses on financial services, telecommunications, media, and e-commerce. The group is also active in real estate, biotechnology, and transportation products and services.

Last month, e& enterprise, part of e&, teamed up with Maxbyte Technologies to provide enhanced solutions for Industry 4.0 across the MEA region.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the ADX-listed group posted a 10.20% decline in net profit attributable to the shareholders to AED 2.18 billion, compared to AED 2.43 billion in Q1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).