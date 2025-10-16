Global technology group e& has signed agreements with Ericsson at Gitex Global 2025 to transform its core network and operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) architecture and infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using Ericsson’s state-of-art cloud-native solutions.

This cloud transformation will create a smarter and more responsive digital backbone for the UAE; one that can adapt in real time, automate complex operations, and deliver personalized, high-quality experiences to millions of customers.

It also represents a key step in e&’s strategic digital evolution journey by accelerating its ability to launch innovative services, monetize 5G, and drive emerging technologies in the UAE such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based enterprise solutions.

Under the agreements, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, will deploy cloud-native products and solutions, underpinned by Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS), from Ericsson’s Cloud Software and Services portfolio.

The applications, products and solutions include Ericsson Charging, Cloud Core Policy Controller (CCPC), Ericsson Signaling Controller, Ericsson Dynamic Activation and Ericsson Mediation.

Together, these capabilities will enhance agility, operational efficiency, and intelligence, enabling faster innovation and supporting the UAE’s 2031 Vision.

Ali Khalfan Ali Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President, Revenue Management & Network Automation at e& UAE, said: "By advancing our core and monetization stack with Ericsson’s cloud-native platforms, e& UAE will bring 5G Standalone services to market faster, introduce plans with different service levels

for subscribers, and automate activation at scale. Convergent charging, centralized policy and enhanced signaling together strengthen performance, resilience and customer experience across our nationwide network."

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "These agreements build on our long-standing partnership with e& UAE to drive the next phase of its network evolution. Our cloud-native solutions will empower e& UAE with the agility and efficiency needed to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world, while unlocking new opportunities for growth."

Together, e& UAE and Ericsson are laying the foundations for the next generation of intelligent connectivity — advancing the UAE’s digital innovation, competitiveness, and technology landscape, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

