UAE - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (15) of 2022 pertaining to the information and communication technology (ICT) policies of government entities in Dubai.

The move seeks to align the ICT strategies of government entities with the emirate’s strategic objectives towards digital transformation, as well as mitigate the risks associated with digitalisation initiatives launched in the government.

The Resolution also seeks to ensure the optimal use of existing infrastructure, data and services. It also aims to develop procedures that will ensure ICT compatibility and integration at the government level.

According to the Resolution, Digital Dubai Authority (DDA) in collaboration with relevant government entities, will develop policies across all areas concerned with achieving the government’s plans for digital transformation, including: the ICT annual budget of government entities; shared digital services of government entities; data centres and the Government of Dubai’s cloud services, among other areas.

The Director General of DDA is authorised to approve the policies introduced pursuant to the Resolution and their amendments.

Policies that have been approved must be published on the Authority’s website.

According to the Resolution, DDA is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the policies across various stages. The Authority is also tasked with preparing regular reports to be shared with The Executive Council on the adherence of government entities to these policies.

The Director General of Digital Dubai Authority will issue a decision specifying the timeframe for implementing the policies for government entities.

Government entities are required to implement the policies as per the timeline set by the Director General of DDA and fully adhere to them. They must also provide the Authority with specific data and reports on a regular basis, among other requirements.

The Resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict with it.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

