Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Museum of the Future have announced a new partnership to showcase future mobility solutions, from personal jet packs to self-driving cars.

They have signed a strategic partnership to exhibit some of the world’s most exciting, advanced mobility solutions at the ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, an ever-evolving showcase of innovations at the Museum of the Future. Visitors will have the chance to see personal jetpacks, medical drones, food delivery robots, electric bikes, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and more.

Highlights include autonomous vehicle prototypes that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial data. The exhibition will also display new ideas for green, sustainable, and environmentally friendly mass transport services being presented worldwide and research and development centres around the world.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, (RTA), Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar in Dubai, said: “The rapid technological and industrial changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the field of autonomous transportation, will reshape the future of mobility, provide new means of transportation, and develop current means of transportation in line with future trends. The demand for mass passenger transport and shared mobility is expected to increase.”

The RTA is conducting pilot tests on different types of autonomous vehicles, developing the infrastructure for servicing self-driving vehicles and air taxis, and enhancing society's adoption of this technology, he added.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said: “As one of the world’s smartest cities, our strategic partnership with Dubai’s RTA will accelerate the adoption of next-generation future mobility solutions and cement Dubai’s global position as a hub for new technologies. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with RTA, a true pioneer in developing integrated transport ecosystems, and look forward to showcasing exciting technologies for the first time in Dubai that will shape the future of cities and communities everywhere.

“Our partners play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s position as an open laboratory for ideas and innovative knowledge and experiences. Tomorrow, Today exhibition will provide innovators from around the globe with a unique perspective into the world of advanced mobility and transport.”

At Tomorrow, Today exhibition, Dubai’s RTA will showcase a dynamic wireless charging system for electric vehicles and buses in motion using Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) technology, which was tested in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This network could be installed under roads to provide smart wireless charging of electric vehicles as they drive through the city.

The agreement between the Museum of the Future and Dubai’s RTA underscores the museum’s efforts to offer an open laboratory to promote creativity, innovation and develop ideas to address challenges across healthcare, education, smart cities, energy and transport.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).