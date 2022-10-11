DUBAI: Dubai International Chamber, one of three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, today hosted the world’s first public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, designed by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng, at Skydive Dubai.

The event was co-organised by Dubai International Chamber and XPeng, and supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

After taking off in Dubai, the X2 flying completed its historic 90-minute test flight, marking an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.

The event was attended by Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai; Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng; Mohammad Al Kamali, Deputy CEO, Dubai Industries and Exports; alongside government officials and members of the business community, as well as local and international press.

The futuristic two-seater eVTOL flying car X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT. The X2 emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

The choice of Dubai as the destination for the test flight is attributed to Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to attract leading multinational (MNC) companies to the emirate, and the efforts of its China office since 2021. This further underlines Dubai's leading position as a destination for future innovations and a hub for leading multinational companies to launch their latest technologies in global markets.